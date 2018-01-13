 “The song teaches our ladies to speak out” – Kiss Daniel responds to comments saying “Yeba” may be promoting Sexual Assault | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The song teaches our ladies to speak out” – Kiss Daniel responds to comments saying “Yeba” may be promoting Sexual Assault

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel‘s song “Yeba” was one of the biggest songs last year and is still making heavy rotation on the airwaves. However, some social media users have expressed their reservations about the part of the song that goes “Uncle, stop touching“, insisting that it may be promoting sexual assault. The singer has responded […]

The post “The song teaches our ladies to speak out” – Kiss Daniel responds to comments saying “Yeba” may be promoting Sexual Assault appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.