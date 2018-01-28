 The Thread: “They did not bring Efe type of person this time” “I only see plenty wahala this season” | TwitterNG reacts #BBNaija 2018 | Nigeria Today
The Thread: “They did not bring Efe type of person this time” “I only see plenty wahala this season” | TwitterNG reacts #BBNaija 2018

Posted on Jan 28, 2018

BBNaija

Sometimes, you just feel the need to take a break from scripted entertainment and join the intrigues that come with reality shows. Such times are when the beauty of reality television comes handy.

And virtually the whole of Nigeria joined in to follow – Big Brother Naija Season 3 – from faraway South Africa, not minding the distance, again. At least, we get to follow it on Satellite TV. If you do not have that, just follow the hashtag on social media and voila! You get all the information.

The housemates are:

Nina, 21; Vandora; Badman Teddy, 29; K-Brulle, 23; Princess, 25; Alex; Dee-One, 27; Miracle, 24; Ahneeka, 25, Bambam, 28; Rico Swavey, 25; Bitto, 26; Khloe, 24; Ifu Ennada, 26; Angel, 31; Leo, 25; Anto, 28; Cee-C, 25; Lolu, 29; Tobi, 23.

We are here again for a blend of exercises, including talents, rivalries, human relations, stories of childhoods, feeling of resistance, perseverance, sexual aura, sportsmanship and the social media has begun reacting – as usual.

Here you go:

