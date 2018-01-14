The top scorers in European league history – UEFA.com
|
UEFA.com
|
The top scorers in European league history
UEFA.com
Lionel Messi has taken his Spanish Liga tally to 366 goals, surpassing Gerd Müller's mighty haul for Bayern. How does he rank among the most prolific top-tier marksmen in history? Article top media content. Lionel Messi savours his landmark goal …
