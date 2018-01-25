The Trilogy! DJ Big N features Reekado Banks, Iyanya & Ycee on New Video | WATCH

Mavin Records ace disc jockey – DJ Big N premieres the visuals to his well-anticipated single – “The Trilogy” featuring Reekado Banks, Iyanya and rapper – Ycee. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

The post The Trilogy! DJ Big N features Reekado Banks, Iyanya & Ycee on New Video | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

