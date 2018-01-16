 The Unstoppable! DJ Spinall covers Latest Issue of SIMPLE Magazine | Nigeria Today
The Unstoppable! DJ Spinall covers Latest Issue of SIMPLE Magazine

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

DJ Spinall is the latest superstar to feature on Simple Magazine‘s first issue of 2018. Speaking to the Magazine, the star DJ opens up on his journey getting here and his inability to even stop himself from doing big things. SIMPLE also featured UK based Nigerian filmmaker cum software geek, Niyi Towolawi who has made relentless […]

The post The Unstoppable! DJ Spinall covers Latest Issue of SIMPLE Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

