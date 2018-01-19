The untold story of how Kemen was thrown out of Big Brother Naija House – Was he at fault or was he set up? Find out now (Photo)

The Big Brother Naija show is one of those TV shows that the entire nation watches. In oder to win the show, every housemate use all they’ve got in their bag of tricks, but when a housemate goes too far, like the incident between Kemen and TBoss; disqualification is perhaps the most lenient judgement for […]

The post The untold story of how Kemen was thrown out of Big Brother Naija House – Was he at fault or was he set up? Find out now (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

