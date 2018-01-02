 “The Wedding Party 2” Has Earned N312 Million In Just 18 Days At The Cinemas | Nigeria Today
“The Wedding Party 2” Has Earned N312 Million In Just 18 Days At The Cinemas

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist

Media personality and film producer, Mo Abudu revealed that the “Wedding party 2” has raked in over N300 million in just 18days at the cinemas. She took to her instagram page and wrote; ”What a glorious and magnificent kick off to the new year!!! We are now at N312m after just 18 days in the […]

