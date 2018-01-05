 ‘The Wellingtons’ is Here! Africa Magic to premiere Adesua & Banky W’s #BAAD2017 Wedding Documentary on Saturday, January 6th | Nigeria Today
‘The Wellingtons’ is Here! Africa Magic to premiere Adesua & Banky W’s #BAAD2017 Wedding Documentary on Saturday, January 6th

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The jaws of Nigerians and fans around the world dropped when Banky W announced his engagement to the stunning and talented actress, Adesua Etomi.  From their undeniable on-screen chemistry in the record-breaking movie, ‘The Wedding Party’ being undeniable, #BAAD2017 was undoubtedly the wedding of the year with their wedding ceremonies shutting down Lagos and Cape Town, […]

The post ‘The Wellingtons’ is Here! Africa Magic to premiere Adesua & Banky W’s #BAAD2017 Wedding Documentary on Saturday, January 6th appeared first on BellaNaija.

