The World’s Most Interesting Man Is Now Flogging Tequila [Videos]

Not a bad title to rock, is it?

The former Dos Equis beer front man, who has come to be known as ‘the world’s most interesting man’, has now moved onto harder stuff.

Jonathan Goldsmith leads the latest campaign for Astral Tequila, the silver-bearded actor starring in a number of their TV shorts.

We knew it was coming, because a few months back he reminded us that he doesn’t always drink beer:

Now he’s back, together with his butler, and he’s in a celebratory mood.

Hey, if they wanted to name the sun after you I’d say a shot is in order:

A best actor award, you say? More shots:

Adweek with the thinking behind the campaign:

“We often drink tequila when we’re kicking off the night or if we’re celebrating something. When a friend gets promoted at work, it’s a round of tequila for everyone,” Davos vp of marketing Joen Choe tells Adweek. “We wanted to capture these everyday joys of drinking Astral.” …“The Dos Equis campaign is one of the most iconic advertising campaigns of all time, and it’s only natural that viewers will associate Jonathan with that campaign,” Choe says. “But we also feel that there’s a lot more to Jonathan—that he’s a genuinely unique person on and off the screen”.

Ah yes, the everyday joys of drinking tequila – followed by the next day joys of self-loathing and regret.

I think I’ll stick to Cape Town’s finest gin, because I just scream sophistication.

[source:adweek]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

