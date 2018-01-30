#The25Series: In Conversation with Nigeria’s “Social Prefect” Chiamaka Obuekwe

You know how you just need a break from the day-to-day activities to relax and unwind… And how you do not want that to be in your home or anywhere you are familiar with? Yes, you do. I need a vacation, you may say, and as much as we try to shield it, most times, […]

The post #The25Series: In Conversation with Nigeria’s “Social Prefect” Chiamaka Obuekwe appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

