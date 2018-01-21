 There Are 10,000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There Are 10,000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The UN has expressed concerns about the swelling numbers of people fleeing English-speaking areas of Cameroon for Nigeria, saying it is particularly worried over the safety of women and children. William Spindler, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), decried the precarious situation of women and children, which made up […]

The post There Are 10,000 Cameroonian Refugees In Nigeria – UN appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.