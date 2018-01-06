 There Are No White Collar Jobs Any Longer – Ngige | Nigeria Today
There Are No White Collar Jobs Any Longer – Ngige

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has created over eight million jobs in less than three years. Ngige said the jobs were mostly blue collar jobs, which he said was the main hub in employment generation today. He said farming, carpentry, bricklaying, tiling and many others […]

