There Is No Difference Between APC And PDP – Shehu Sani

Sani while conveying his address at a program in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday indicated that the only difference between the Political Parties is the name.

The legislator who questioned the belief system of the two gatherings said while the All Progressive Congress (APC) was shaped to drive out the organization of previous president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was built up to drive military out of energy in 1999.

During the lecture, he said : “We are just separated by names.

“When I see some of my associates attempting to come into our gathering, I ask them: have you discover how those of us in the gathering are fairing? A large portion of you will wind up from Syria to Afghanistan. All isn’t well with this nation.

“The PDP appeared on the grounds that there is a need a national gathering that will assume control from the military. The APC came into energy to de-set up the PDP and drive Jonathan out of energy and simultaneously, we have a wide range of individuals.”

He called for huge however serene dissent to stir the still, small voice of the pioneers in the nation expressing that as opposed to making proactive and conclusive strides towards tending to the country’s issues, political office holders are caught up with strategizing for re-decision in 2019.

“All isn’t well with this nation. This is the wrong time to shed blood in Nigeria. On the off chance that you feel that individuals in power will stop the issue in the nation, you are in for a trick’s ride. The consideration of individuals is the manner by which to win decisions and not how they can end silly killings and gore.

“It would require a mass, tranquil walk in the roads from Nigerians to energize the soul of individuals in control.

“Nigerians are kicking the bucket in hundreds and in thousands and a few people felt what is vital is INEC timetable, when is races and when is primaries.

“It is hard to hear any open office holder talk reality in view of political computations. Anyone who says we are not in emergency now is misleading himself

