 There’s now a Gucci restaurant and we can’t deal – Marie Claire UK | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There’s now a Gucci restaurant and we can’t deal – Marie Claire UK

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Marie Claire UK

There's now a Gucci restaurant and we can't deal
Marie Claire UK
Gucci have opened a brilliant concept store, 50-seat restaurant and museum called the 'Gucci Garden' in the heart of Florence, Italy. As well as including Gucci designs from the brand's rich archives dating back to 1921, there will also be a lively and
Pitti Uomo Trade Fair: Gucci Garden In The Heart Of FlorenceGuardian (blog)
Gucci's new fine-dine restaurant in Italy is what luxury tastes likeIndia Today
Gucci Opens its First Restaurant in Florence, ItalyDA MAN Magazine (blog)
The Straits Times
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.