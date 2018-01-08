 Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation
Vanguard
British Prime Minister Theresa May's long-awaited government reshuffle was thrown into disarray Monday after a minister resigned rather than accept a new post. Education Secretary Justine Greening becomes the fourth minister to leave the cabinet since
Theresa May's reshuffle in disarray as Justine Greening quitsThe Guardian
I can't pretend this reshuffle wasn't a shambles but there IS some good news, writes PETER OBORNEDaily Mail
Cabinet reshuffle: Justine Greening resigns from governmentBBC News
The Independent –eNCA –The Times –Sky News
all 412 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.