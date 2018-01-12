These Are The Conditions Zuma Has Laid Out If He Is To Step Down

Oh dear.

In order to step down willingly, our dearest president Jacob Zuma and his supporters have reportedly “set a number of conditions which will need to be fulfilled before he steps down as South Africa’s president,” explains Business Tech.

Any guess what they might be?

Well, if you have an inkling that they have something to do with his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, you’d be correct:

Several ANC insiders familiar with negotiations on Zuma’s future told the Mail and Guardian that one of the key requirements would be that ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma takes over as the country’s interim president after he steps down.

*Shivers*

But that’s not the only condition, there’s more:

President Zuma and his supporters have also reportedly demanded that some of his key cabinet appointments, such as energy minister David Mahlobo and state security minister Bongani Bongo be retained in [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s new cabinet.

Because, you know, Mahlobo is down with implementing the nuclear programme which is totally not affordable to the country and Bongo has no qualms about getting his hands dirty, having already been accused of “attempting to bribe the evidence leader in Parliament’s state capture inquiry, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara,” reports Mail & Guardian:

Mahlobo has, however, denied that there is any nuclear deal on the table. His ties to Russia have also been brought into question. During his tenure as state security minister, he was alleged to have accompanied businesspeople Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie on a trip to Russia, where he is said to have acted as an intermediary to help the pair strike a multimillion-rand gas deal.

Seriously, could Zuma make his intentions anymore obvious?

Of course, the condition that Dlamini-Zuma serve as interim president has been rejected by Ramaphosa. Instead, Ramaphosa has nominated Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu or National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete for the role:

It’s understood the ANC’s top six leaders have briefed Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini and Xhosa king Zwelonke Sigcawu about their plans to ask Zuma to resign. King Zwelithini is understood to have backed the proposed move to have Zuma recalled as head of state.

Time will tell, but let’s just hope that Ramaphosa sticks to his guns and we come out from this dirty, immoral ANC faction winning.

[source:mg&businesstech]

