These Are The Dos And Don’ts Of Wearing Male Jewellery

If you are one of those men that fancies wearing male jewellery, you would most likely have faced a number of problems determining what is little or too much. Accessorizing with male jewellery is far trickier than it is for women.

Bogus blings and gaudy jewellery is far more acceptable for men that are in the music industry but if you belong to a lot of other work places, you may have to beware of the huge traps that abound. Here are a number of Dos and Don’ts when it comes to wearing the jewellery you like.

Nose or Lip Ring

While wearing jewellery around your eyebrow can be cool, the nose ring is a big NO for men. More so, the pierced lip was never a shrewd move. When it comes to piercings it’s best to stick to just one, and that’d easily be the ear or the eyebrow.

Anklet

Seriously? Nothing really needs needs be said about this. If you are considering wearing an anklet, you are probably too far gone. Lose it if you’d doing this.

The Pinky Ring

It came into limelight in the late ’70s and early ’80s through Italian-Americans and was popularised by movies such as the Godfather and became props for Joe Pesci movies. It has remained as a part of male jewellery since then.

If you choose to wear one, ensure its not too bogus and the colour of the stone blends in well with your entire outfit.

Horn Necklace

This is a relic from a bygone era and you had best wear it only to costume parties and when you are thinking of impersonating someone. The horn Necklace gets trapped in chest hair and choosing to wear it puts you in dicey terrain.

You will only be asking for trouble le if you choose to wear it, irrespective of the high karat quality.

Metallic Bracelet

it is best you leave this time-honored men’s fashion periodical in the past. Instead, go for a leather or rope bracelet that has been beaten down by the sun. You have several options to choose from, including beaded bracelets.

Several of them bunched together, the black one offsetting the tan one, which is off-setting the other colour is a beauty to behold. Stainless steel ditty however holds up the line at the airport because of the difficulty of getting it off during check-ins and you’d be glad for staying off it.

The Arm Candy

This one is most ideal for Fashion buffs that have as much as 10 different types of bracelets stacked somewhere in their wardrobes. The Arm Candy gives you the option of adding one bracelet to a classy watch to have the stunning appearance you desire.

You should however avoid mixing and matching so wildly. This will prevent any single piece from getting the attention it deserves and, worse of all, you just may look like someone crying out for attention.

Hoop Earring

This belongs in the 80s and you had best leave it there. Except you’re dressing up as a character at a party, leave the gold hoop earring right where it belongs, in Mom’s jewellery box.

A Ring on Every Finger

Why in heavens name should you own ten rings? Even if you do, make sure that when you are done reading this article, you gain the knowledge that there will never be an occasion suitable enough for you to have one ring on each of your fingers.

Multiple Precious Stones

While some men may able to pull off Donning a precious stone, if you choose to do so, ensure that it is central to a ring or a necklace, or even the whole of your cufflinks. The hint of a different colour that cannot be found elsewhere on your person that evening can make quite the statement.

However, have it at the back of your mind that no man can pull off excessive precious stones. Even if you just made it big and you’re trying to show off, it takes stones to wear one stone, let alone more than one.

