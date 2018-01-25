This Is How Much Water You’re Allowed To Pump Per Day From A Borehole

Yesterday we covered six ways that Capetonians are violating water regulations – stockpiling, private water sales, exemptions etc – and there was also a decent amount of chat about boreholes.

What wasn’t discussed was some of the info from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and national water and sanitation department websites, which News24 has compiled.

Boreholes make use of groundwater, a “national asset [that] belongs to all South Africans”, which means a few boxes need to be ticked.

Let’s run through some of that:

Where is Cape Town’s groundwater located?

Groundwater is found beneath much of Cape Town and feeds the springs around the city. The geology (type of rock) under your property determines whether or not there is likely to be an aquifer (underground water supply). If you are on sand, calcrete or hard-fractured sandstone there is likely to be groundwater.

What’s the difference between a well point and a borehole?

Well points are generally shallow, have a narrow diameter pipe and are quick to install. A borehole can vary from a few metres to hundreds of metres deep.

Who controls how much groundwater you’re allowed to use?

The national Department of Water and Sanitation controls all aspects of water use. The city also has a say in what you are allowed to use this water for under its by-laws and water restrictions. If you want to insert a well point or drill a borehole, you have to first apply to the city and then register your borehole or well point once it is drilled. And, unless you have been given a licence by the Department of Water and Sanitation, you are not allowed to pump more than 400m3 per hectare per year in Cape Town – which is about 1 000 litres a day.

That’s still a decent whack, but it’s worth remembering that it’s not safe to use that water for drinking without testing it.

The WWF states that “groundwater can be used for basic gardening and household use”, but cannot be sold or used on a commercial scale.

OK, lesson over. We finish with Bismarck du Plessis’ ‘dam pomp’ advice:

Never gets old.

[source:news24]

