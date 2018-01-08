This Is Where You Can Buy ‘Fire And Fury’ In SA – The New Book About Trump

It’s the book that is further dividing America, Trump fans labelling it a garbage book by a garbage human, and the rest saying it points to a president who is not mentally fit to hold his position.

We covered some of the book’s juicier passages earlier HERE, so pop in there to see what all the fuss is about, and if you’re keen to get your hands on a copy there are a couple of options.

First up there’s Raru, an e-commerce site situated in Cape Town, who have it on offer for R251:

That’s for the paperback, with the hardcover going at R346.

Over on Loot the hardcover is going for R389, and they say they “should be able to dispatch between Thursday, 18 Jan 2018 and Tuesday, 30 Jan 2018”:

A word on Loot, and something that seems to have been shared by many over the festive period. I ordered two books on November 30, with the expected delivery date given as December 19 at the latest.

Turns out someone went without a Christmas gift under the tree this year, because the order only arrived on December 27 after a great deal of hassle.

Not a good look.

I’m sure you e-readers out there will be laughing at all this delivery date nonsense, but there’s just something special about holding a book in your hands.

Especially one that takes the piss out of Donald Trump.

Happy reading.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

