 This is why I married an older Nigerian man – Gospel songbird Emmy Kosgei – SDE Entertainment News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This is why I married an older Nigerian man – Gospel songbird Emmy Kosgei – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

This is why I married an older Nigerian man – Gospel songbird Emmy Kosgei
SDE Entertainment News
Celebrated Kenyan gospel songbird Emmy Kosgei has revealed the reason why she fell in love with and married an older Nigerian man. Speaking to Talk Central Kosgei said that the love of her life, the Nigerian General Overseer of the Revival Assembly
“Young men come with their own problems” Emmy Kosgei reveals why she chose to marry an old manGhafla!

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.