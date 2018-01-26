This Local Start-Up Could Collapse SA’s Mobile Industry

Remember when we used to pass notes in class, starting with the person closest to you until it landed on the desk belonging to your intended recipient, all thanks to a little community effort?

Well, that’s kind of what mesh technology is like, using dozens – if not hundreds – of nodes to communicate with each other to share a network across a large area.

Nodes include anything that has connectivity capabilities, from your WiFi routers to mobile phones and many other smart devices.

Once connected, each node spreads connectivity a little further than the last.

Now local network BlockMesh is taking it one step further in an effort to build a global community. Once their goal has been achieved, users will be able to communicate for free, skipping typical cellular and ISP “toll roads” – or costs.

But how does it work? Well, wouldn’t you like to know.

Instead of using data, BlockMesh operates via Bluetooth or WiFi (whichever is available) and is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network.

In an era of information being the most valuable asset, BlockMesh believes in making communication more affordable as the key to universal growth. As a result, they are creating a genuinely decentralised communication network, where users can communicate and stay independent from cellular network providers.

Maybe this little video explainer will hit the spot:

That’s all thanks to blockchain technology, which is dominating the world as we speak.

Once you have signed up to BlockMesh, you will also get a crypto wallet. You won’t have to spend a cent filling it up as users of BlockMesh will get Mesh Tokens (MESH) for every MB of data that passes through their mobile device.

Yup, instead of paying big network providers, you will be receiving money – just see it as a reward for supporting the network and growing the global community.

MESH can then be used for peer-to-peer payments inside the network, but most importantly, users will be able to buy mobile data at any mesh hotspot for a fraction of the typical cellular data price.

Want to be a part of it? Obviously you do.

BlockMesh is holding an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) on February 28 where 10% of all MESH tokens will be distributed:

BlockMesh tokens sale is not only an opportunity for contributors to become a part of blockchain’s disruption of traditional service landscape, but also a unique offering for the global community to become a part of the BlockMesh company by purchasing tokenised stakes in the company in the form of a ‘coin’. The funds accrued from this public offering will be used to further the development of the platform and launch the technology.

Here’s a bit about BlockMesh (they are local, guys), so you don’t feel like you’re going in blind:

We started in 2015 when our founder and CEO Bjorn Dingemans decided to employ mesh networking technology to provide internet solutions at cost-effective prices. The first pilot of the network was launched that year at Stellenbosch University in South Africa for the residents and visiting students. Over 30 000 potential users put the platform to the test. In 2016, BlockMesh investigated the concept of rewarding users with cryptocurrency as an incentive to grow the network adoption rate and scale. Later that year, the team envisioned a hybrid version of the mesh network that utilizes blockchain technology. The very concept of BlockMesh is built on tokens. Our goal is to provide cost-free communication with the primary focus on those that struggle with high cellular and data costs, as well as the unbanked in Africa.

And that, my friend, is the future of communications.

See more at www.blockmesh.io.

