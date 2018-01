This Nigerian Prince Is Really Just a 67-Year-Old Dude From Lousiana – The Interrobang



The Interrobang This Nigerian Prince Is Really Just a 67-Year-Old Dude From Lousiana

The Interrobang

Everyone knows the Nigerian Prince scam where a prince needs your help all you have to do is wire him some money but then in return, he will pay your back and also give you a ton of reward money as well. This particular prince turned out to be Michael …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest