THIS WEEK: All eyes on new Cranes coach Desabre as CHAN nears

kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes coach Sebastian Desabre had a busy first week. A few days after the Cranes entered residential camp at African Bible

University (ABU) in Lubowa to prepare for the TOTAL 2018 African Nations Championship

(CHAN) finals in Morocco starting Jan 12, the team travelled to western Uganda for a for a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura district

. Desabre will be under scrutiny for his tactics as he leads the Cranes in his first official duty.

The 41-year-old Frenchman was formerly coaching at Egyptian side Ismailia and the Cranes job is his first national team assignment but he has been said to be knowledgeable about African football.

FUFA, Uganda’s soccer governing body, has said that the government will play a vital role in catering for the Cranes coach.

Uganda’s group consists of Zambia, Namibia and Ivory Coast and its first game will be on Jan 14 against Zambia

