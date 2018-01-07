THIS WEEK: Deadly attacks in Lwengo, Bukomansimbi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police Chief Gen. Kale Kayihura has pitched camp in Bukomansimbi district over a spate of deadly attacks that have so far claimed five lives.

Those killed include Denis Ssebugwawo Lumala, a retired police officer who was hacked several times on the head.

Others are Jane Nantale, John Sseremba and Gonzaga Kayemba and another unidentified man. The attacks happened in Kiryasaaka located in Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo district, Kisojjo, Kyabagoma and Kyamabaale in Kibinge Sub County in Bukomansimbi district as residents ushered in the New Year.

Kayihura has since held meetings with Lwengo district chairman George Mutabazi and other authorities in the area.

The attacks happened hours after President Museveni assured the nation of security in his end of year speech. The raids have worsened from 2016 when over 30 people were slain in the greater Masaka area.

