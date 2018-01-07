THIS WEEK: Disappointing festive season for traders

THIS WEEK: Disappointing festive season for traders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders did not make an anticipated killing from the festive season- a time when they reap abnormal profits.

Some actually said they made their lowest sales in years. A number of them attributed the mixed results to the increasing interest rates and some blamed the tough economic environment that 2017 was.

Traders usually cash in on holiday makers who bulk buy on clothes, shoes, electronic appliances. Other analysts blamed it on the drought conditions that hit most parts of the country in the past year.

Some of the traders said perhaps customers were saving money for fees since schools have hiked their fees in the recent past.

