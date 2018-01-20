THIS WEEK: Lawyers seek annulment of age limit law

THIS WEEK: Lawyers seek annulment of age limit law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers under their umbrella – Uganda Law Society on Jan.15 petitioned Court challenging the constitutionality of the recently passed constitutional amendments where presidential age limits were removed from the constitution and the term of office of members of parliament and district council leaders increased from five to seven years. In their petition, lawyers led by their president Francis Gimara note that the extra two years that the MPs gave themselves are unconstitutional since the contract the elected leaders have with their voters is for them to serve for five years.

Putting the Attorney General as the respondent, the lawyers say that the events that followed enactment of the amendment act where parliament was invaded and MPs clobbered and the process of consultations where human rights violations were committed when gatherings organized by the opposition were dispersed undermined the integrity of parliament.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Lawyers seek annulment of age limit law appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

