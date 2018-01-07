THIS WEEK: Mbale sheikh dies mysteriously

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fears have spread in Mbale town, an area dominated by Muslims, after Sheikh Issa Wampongo, a teacher at Yusra Primary School, was found dead lying in a stream.

Mbale District Police Commander, Steven Ahweera, dismissed reports that Wampongo had been killed by unknown assailants in similar style when muslim clerics were gunned down successively in the last few years. The deceased was also a Masters student at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

Sheikh Wampongo is said to have gone missing from his home in Kireka in Nakaloke town council in Mbale on Jan 1. Police said they are yet to confirm whether he was murdered.

