THIS WEEK: Muntu starts consultations

THIS WEEK: Muntu starts consultations amidst Nandala’s new notice on mobilization activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Party president Gen. Mugisha Muntu started off his consultations with Hoima district on Jan.15 days after the opposition Forum for Democratic Party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi wrote a notice requiring members to always seek permission from the party headquarters if they are to hold activities at the district level.

In the Jan.10 letter seen by some as a move to block Muntu from carrying out his nationwide consultations meant to engage members about which direction the party should be taking Nandala asked district chairpersons and general secretaries not to allow anybody to carry out any activity in the name of the party if they are not approved by the National Executive committee. “Anyone from headquarters or anywhere who intends to carry out any activity should demonstrate that the activity was discussed and passed by the FDC National Executive committee. This is for purposes of harmonizing the party activities”, it reads.

However, since the November presidential elections in which Muntu was trounced by former legislator Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the party has been faced with strong divisions that whatever happens now is viewed in terms of whether it favors the Amuriat faction to which Nandala belongs or Muntu’s.

