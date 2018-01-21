THIS WEEK: Semujju moves motion against free cars for public servants

THIS WEEK: Semujju moves motion against free cars for public servants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A motion for a resolution of parliament to provision of vehicles to leaders, public and civil servant was moved by Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda on Jan.11 Seconded by shadow Attorney General and Ndorwa East legislator Wilfred Nuwagaba and Kawempe’s North’s Latif Sebbagala, Semujju seeks for a policy of offering free cars to public servants to be changed in order for government to cut down expenditure so that the money can be invested in limping sectors like social services, tourism and agriculture.

He noted that this financial year alone, government plans to spend Shs185billion on purchase of vehicles, shs99billion on maintenance of vehicles and Shs150billion on fuel, lubricants and oils which is not wise expenditure for a poor country that relies heavily on loans for infrastructure development.

He now calls for government to sell all its current fleet of vehicles to the current users at the current value and where the user is not in position to buy the vehicle, government should auction it. He also proposes that government extends loans to those who have the vehicles and the money be recovered from their salaries over a period of four years.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Semujju moves motion against free cars for public servants appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

