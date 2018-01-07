THIS WEEK: UPDF intensifies ADF hunt in DR Congo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has intensified its onslaught on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to rout out the rebel group that has occupied the area for close to twenty years.

On Dec 22 2017, the UPDF launched an air and artillery attack on ADF after it had been conducting recruitment and training in the forests. In early December, ADF killed 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers and injured 50 under MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping force in DR Congo).

“If the Congolese Government so decides, we can assist them to uproot the ADF from that area,” President Museveni said in his New Year address. He added “In the meantime, the border population should feel assured that any ADF who try to enter Uganda in force will remain here in a horizontal state”.

In the 1990s, the ADF were a notorious group in the Rwenzori region causing mayhem in Kasese, Bundibugyo, and Kabarole where they killed over 3000 people.

