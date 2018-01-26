Three Apps To Download In Preparation For Day Zero

There’s no doubt that the Cape’s drought has put water on the top of people’s “things to worry about” list.

But we’re not the only ones in trouble, guys.

Over the past few years, many of South Africa’s provinces have managed to find themselves in the middle of a drought situation and, well, it’s not a good look for the country as a whole.

We need to start managing our understanding of water usage better, so we can be more prepared for the future.

To keep you on your toes, Memeburn listed three apps developed locally that might be able to assist you:

South African Water Levels (Android)

Developed by Rhys Williams, this app does exactly what it says on the tin. It lists all of our provinces (andLesotho) in its left-hand side bar, and displays how much usable water remains for each province. It doesn’t quite count down to #DayZero, but it’s a useful visual representation of how much water each province has in its surface reserves.

That Dam App (Android)

Beyond its clever name, That Dam App is packed with a wealth of information on individual dam levels across South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. Figures are regularly updated, and can also be viewed numerically and visually on a trend graph.

Drop Drop (Android and iOS)

Developed by UCT, Drop Drop doesn’t boast the slickest UI. It does however act as a quick reference for a bevy of scenarios, hosting important numbers, a knowledge base and the ability to manage water meter readings. These little features will become invaluable before #DayZero strikes.

Knowledge is power, or so they say.

An app isn’t going to reduce your daily water usage, but we imagine you’re on top of that already being a good person and all.

[source:memeburn]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

