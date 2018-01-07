 Three Injured As Police, Shiites Clash in Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Three Injured As Police, Shiites Clash in Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Three Injured As Police, Shiites Clash in Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A clash between men of the Kaduna Police Command and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Kaduna on Sunday left three persons injured. The incident occurred when the police attempted to disperse members of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria, who
Sheikh Zakzaky's health deteriorating – Islamic movementDaily Trust
Ibrahim Zakzaky still detained, with critical health conditionMehr News Agency – English Version

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.