Three Injured As Police, Shiites Clash in Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Three Injured As Police, Shiites Clash in Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A clash between men of the Kaduna Police Command and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Kaduna on Sunday left three persons injured. The incident occurred when the police attempted to disperse members of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria, who …
Sheikh Zakzaky's health deteriorating – Islamic movement
Ibrahim Zakzaky still detained, with critical health condition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!