 Tiger Woods starts slowly in PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods starts slowly in PGA Tour comeback

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Golf, Sports | 0 comments

Tiger Woods made a quiet start on his return to the PGA Tour as a large but mainly subdued gallery followed his every shot in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. In his official start on Thursday since 2017, Woods bogeyed the opening hole on the South course at Torrey Pines after hooking […]

