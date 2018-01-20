 Time To Shift Emphasis From White Collar Job | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Time To Shift Emphasis From White Collar Job

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Editorial | 0 comments

The problem of youth unemployment is palpably evident in Nigeria. Every year, thousands of graduates are turned out from institutions of higher learning, with no jobs to engage them. They are littered among hawkers and Okada (commercial motorcycle) riders in the society. Ordinarily, this army of unemployed graduates would have gotten jobs in some enterprises […]

The post Time To Shift Emphasis From White Collar Job appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.