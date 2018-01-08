#TimesUp: Former OAU Lecturer accused of Sexual Harrasment
Following Oprah Winfrey‘s explosive speech at the Golden Globe Awards last night, a Facebook User, Funke Dezarn has decided to call out a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Francis Fakoya on charges of sexual harrassment. She claimed that Fakoya was in the habit of failing female students unless they slept with him. […]
#TimesUp: Former OAU Lecturer accused of Sexual Harrasment appeared first on BellaNaija.
