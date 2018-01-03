Tin Can records 150% increase in agro exports – The Punch
Tin Can records 150% increase in agro exports
A total of 161,285.72 metric tonnes of agricultural products were exported through Tin Can Island Port in 2017, representing over 150 per cent increase from the 55,000 metric tonnes processed through the port in 2016. The Area Controller, Nigeria …
Exports: Tincan Records 161285 Metric Tonnes For Agric Products
