Tinny Entertainment celebrate Ycee’s Birthday with the release of Joint EP with Bella “Late Night Vibrations” | Listen on BN

After the success of his first ever headline concert in the U.K., The Juice Concert, Tinny Entertainment front man, Ycee releases a joint EP Late Night Vibrations (LNV) with First Lady, Bella. The Mafias had a great year (2017), from Ycee’s debut EP, The First Wave gaining massive recognition to Bella, releasing 2 hit singles, Radio featuring […]

The post Tinny Entertainment celebrate Ycee’s Birthday with the release of Joint EP with Bella “Late Night Vibrations” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

