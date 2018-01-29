 Tinny Entertainment celebrate Ycee’s Birthday with the release of Joint EP with Bella “Late Night Vibrations” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
Tinny Entertainment celebrate Ycee’s Birthday with the release of Joint EP with Bella “Late Night Vibrations” | Listen on BN

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

After the success of his first ever headline concert in the U.K., The Juice Concert, Tinny Entertainment front man, Ycee releases a joint EP Late Night Vibrations (LNV) with First Lady, Bella. The Mafias had a great year (2017), from Ycee’s debut EP, The First Wave gaining massive recognition to Bella, releasing 2 hit singles, Radio featuring […]

The post Tinny Entertainment celebrate Ycee’s Birthday with the release of Joint EP with Bella “Late Night Vibrations” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

