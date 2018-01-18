Tinubu speaks on 2019 elections, warns APC, Buhari govt
Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari government “not to fall backward in governance and development” ahead of the 2019 elections. Tinubu said this in a paper he delivered at the Daily Trust dialogue. Represented by a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos […]
