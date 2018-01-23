 Tinubu speaks on his and Bisi Akande’s meeting with Buhari | Nigeria Today
Tinubu speaks on his and Bisi Akande’s meeting with Buhari

Contrary to insinuation in some media reports, former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, said the meeting he and former Governor Bisi Akande held with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had nothing to do with a letter released by former President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier in the day. Obasanjo had in the very critical letter asked President Buhari who he said has failed to perform on all fronts not to contest for second term in office. Buhari had entered into meeting with Tinubu and Akande few hours after the letter was released to the media.

