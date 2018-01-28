 Tinubu to be buried January 30 in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Tinubu to be buried January 30 in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 28, 2018


Daily Post Nigeria

Tinubu to be buried January 30 in Lagos
Daily Post Nigeria
The late former Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu, will be buried on January 30. Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, slumped and died on Thursday in the Epe area of Lagos
