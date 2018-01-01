Tiwa Savage joins the league of House Owner

Nigerian popular artist, Tiwa Savage ended 2017 on a very good note. She joined the league of Land Lady before ending 2017.

The mother of one shared the news on her instagram page. She announced the house was bought by Cash. The House is located on the Island part of Lagos State.

Sharing the pictures of the building, she wrote : 2017 I bought my First House.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

