To Love: You make me complete

Dear love,

Sometimes when I’m angry, I get mad at you instead and try to justify it by blaming you for not taking charge of my emotions

I expect you to know, see and understand everything without giving you the chance. I take time to insult you when I’m lonely, I cry and shout at you when am heartbroken, yet I forget to thank you when you make me smile.

Sometimes when I’m sad, you are always there to comfort me even though I pretend not to notice you.

I am a mess, a disgrace and I’m truly sorry. I want you to know this here and now, that;

You are my favourite inspiration and I cherish how you make me feel.

You are my happiness and I’m glad to have you in my life.

You are my strength, without you I’m empty.

You complete me and I can’t thank you enough. For this, I chose you, I love you and I will value you till the end of time.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

