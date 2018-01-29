To win the fight against corruption, we must have a CHANGE of mind set- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the only way to win the fight against corruption was to have a change of mind set.

Speaking to African union leaders in Ethiopia with the theme “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to African Transformation,”

President Buhari noted that Corruption has a devastating impact on marginalized communities especially the youth, women and children. According to Buhari, corruption breeds unequal societies, renders vulnerable groups prone to human trafficking, as well as a recruitment tool into armed groups and militia. In effect, corruption deprives our young citizens of opportunities to develop meaningful livelihood.

He drew the attention of other African leaders to the corrosive role that tax havens and secret jurisdictions play in concealing ill-gotten assets and urge African Union do more to stop the continuous assault on our economic and financial resources by multinationals in collusion with some of our citizens.

“Fifteen years after the adoption of the African Union Convention, 2018 provides a good starting point to take stock of progress made so far, assess what still needs to be done and devise new strategies to address new corruption challenges

“To win the fight against corruption, we must have a CHANGE of mind set.

“In Nigeria we have gone far into the implementation of our CHANGE Agenda, which is primarily aimed at fighting corruption.”

