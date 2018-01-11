Today’s Noisemakers: Dino Melaye, Aisha Yesufu, Elder Seun and the reaction to the burial of over 70 Benue souls

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Fuaad

Well…

Funke Akindele lowkeyly featured in Avengers-infinity war. If na some other actress we no go hear word again; before , during & after the movie shoot. Big Ups to Aunty Funke jare . Nigeria to the World !! — Ludokakate (@Fuaad_Fish) January 11, 2018

2. Ola

This one is just not well.

But… it might feel it is normal to look into someone’s phone because you are in a public transport, however, it is called a ‘personal mobile phone’.

Means you are not supposed to be doing that!

i was in a bus typing a message to my friend & realized the guy next to me was reading everything. I then change my mind & wrote: YEMI the snake you gave me is giving me problem it wants to get out of the bag, so i'm afraid it will bite the guy sitting next to me suddenly the guy — Ola Of Lagos (@ItsHimOla) January 11, 2018

Started screaming driver, driver stop stop stop — Ola Of Lagos (@ItsHimOla) January 11, 2018

3. Akin

That might have been necessary though.

Ebuka literally stole the ‘show’ at someone else’s wedding.

4. Aisha Yesufu

Heartbreaking is not an ‘adequate’ word to describe this.

Lives are lost and instead of acting, a Presidential media aide is referring to how many deaths occurred in the previous government.

This is just heartbreaking and the so called Commander-In-Chief is nowhere to be found.

What are Nation with no value for it's citizens life https://t.co/ymKXOZJieC — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 11, 2018

5. Dino Melaye

Buhari in 2015 won kogi with 264,851 while Buhari won Katsina with over 1,345,441. Yet Yahaya Bello said Buhari will win more votes in Kogi than Katsina in 2019. Population and registered voters Katsina is poles apart from Kogi. Buhari should be careful of a customary liar. SDM — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 11, 2018

5. Deji Adeyanju

These allegations though.

Many supporters of the gov have said that Wike is not empowering these armed groups to engage in kidnapping, killings or mayhem but to protect votes and the communities. However any action these groups carry out is as a result of the direct empowerment by the state Governor. — Adeyanju Deji (@adeyanjudeji) January 11, 2018

6. Tyivb

Lol!

Well, some girls still think they should take their time and end up losing on both sides.

Ain’t nobody gat time for all that ‘many years of assessment’.

A girl that's into you wont delay in accepting you,it wont take a month cos,she will be like,.. 'lemme do quick before he looses interest in me and some other oloriburuku gals will say yes' — Tyivb (@ty_ivanny) January 11, 2018

7. Seun

Yes, be wise.

Thank you Elder Seun.

A fool is seen as a wise man when he keeps his mouth shut. Silence is a powerful weapon that is underutilised. If you have nothing to say leave it that way, nobody will arrest you for that. It is better to stay silent than say things that will embarrass your lineage. Be wise!! — Elder Seun (@seunalaofin) January 11, 2018

8. Arinze Orakwue

We should mourn them yes and always remember their deaths but, we should also proactively find ways to prevent a recurrence.

Very sad day in Nigeria. 73 innocent souls butchered in their sleep by Fulani herdsmen in Benue state are buried. Benue citizens must not forget this when the time comes. This evil must not go unanswered. @obyezeks pic.twitter.com/b8KlDfkzQV — Arinze Orakwue (@nwaorakwue) January 11, 2018

9. Mayowa

The anger is real!

Mayowa must understand the situation reason he has voiced out rather angrily.

It just highlights the fact that politicians always and everyday have misplaced priorities.

David mark is a mad man, a senseless he-goat. This is the church he just built in one of the poorest towns in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Wjx7FBUiv3 — Mayowa (@Mayoveli) January 11, 2018

