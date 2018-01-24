 Today’s Noisemakers: Henry Okelue, Olumide Makanjuola, Pope Francis, others | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Henry Okelue, Olumide Makanjuola, Pope Francis, others

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Pope Francis

Pope Francis now condemns Fake News. Most likely still apologising for his comment in Chile, where he said he cannot stay true to condemning Paedophile Priests, saying they needed to provide evidence.

2. Aminu Gamawa

3. Baba Folarin

4. Mustapha Kiri

To condemn their actions and make demands such that occurrences like that do not repeat itself, might be more appropriate though.

5. Temisan Okomi

6. Olumide Makanjuola

A counter reaction to Obasanjo’s explosive letter.

And this…

7. Shehu Sani

Still on the matter – Obasanjo’s ‘letter bomb’ to Buhari.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

