 Today’s Noisemakers: Kemi Olunloyo, Ayo Fayose, Editi Effiong, others | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Kemi Olunloyo, Ayo Fayose, Editi Effiong, others

Posted on Jan 10, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1. Kemi Olunloyo

After she was released from prison.

On another note, we need to fight against arrest of newsmen only because they have spoken out.

2. Ayodele

It is just amazing.

When you now ask as a child. You hear things like, “It’s because I want to train you”.

3. Ms Thang

Wisdom.

Simply put: “Never give up, no matter how old you are”.

We make mistakes but, it does not mean that we should just give in and allow the backwardness continue.

4. Omoniyi Israel

As much as we want to take this as just one trivial stuff, it is real!

Little things! Little things I repeat matter a lot.

If we cannot keep a promise to return a pen, how do we trust you with returning a N1,000,000 loan?

5. Shaykh Azhar

Religion is just a problem.

6. Lolade

Sometimes, you have to sit back and wonder, “what are these ones even saying?”

How would you say cheating strengthens a relationship? How?!

7. Oluwafifunmi

It is just heartbreaking that we now understand that we might have to protect ourselves by ourselves.

It just does not make any iota of sense that the Inspector General of Police will come to tell Nigerians that the ‘killings’ in Benue are as a result of a communal clash.

I put the word ‘killings’ in quote because only one side of the supposed clash are being killed.

8. Ayodele Fayose

If only the Benue governor, Samuel Ortom can emulate this and stop blaming the Federal Government.

He should leave full responsibility to the FG. I stand corrected.

9. Editi Effiong

As he said, it is just mind-boggling.

10. Elvis Tunde

It is nothing but hardwork.

Kudos to our very own ‘Jenifa’.

11. Favour Onyeoziri

Call it ‘faith’.

Just hope he is not playing us.

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Kemi Olunloyo, Ayo Fayose, Editi Effiong, others on YNaija

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.