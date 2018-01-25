 Today’s Noisemakers: Lola Shoneyin, Kayode Ogundamisi, Piers Morgan, others | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Lola Shoneyin, Kayode Ogundamisi, Piers Morgan, others

Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. God’s power

Soft subbing?

2. Lola Shoneyin

True talk.

Sometimes, we think we are doing our best but the people around think you are only taking time and space away.

3. Piers Morgan

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

Funny but, we all know what he is saying.

5. FCMB

FCMB and it’s clapbacks these days though!

Probably, these might work for companies on social media. That is, interacting with customers in a not too formal way.

The social media is powerful, you know.

Besides, its social media, not some boring long Board Members meeting.

6. Shine

