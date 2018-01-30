Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Tolu Ogunlesi, Victor Asemota [Paddy Adenuga edition]

Paddy Adenuga, son of Mike Adenuga, narrated his real life story and the internet has gone abuzz with tales of what they have learnt, what can be done better, what others should learn and so on.

1. Omojuwa

Paddy Adenuga can really really write! I'd keep the rest of my thoughts on his Chevron Netherlands experience for offline conversations. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 30, 2018

Omojuwa, offline?

2. Jaja

One could argue that Edgar knew that nothing would come out of the venture and that was why he wanted his cash upfront. Last last, Paddy spent a fortune to learn a lesson he’s teaching us for free. Bless him. — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) January 29, 2018

3. Agono

This is how the African entrepreneur of the 21st century should tell their stories not the “God did it” auto response they utter when asked about their successes and failures. @OgbeniDipo

Thank you Paddy for sharing. https://t.co/OlQRYgeDiw — Karo Agono (@karoagono) January 29, 2018

4. Those that drew inspiration

Paddy Adenuga's article was both inspiration and oppression from the beginning to the end. Especially oppression It was a tough read for me — James (@oraeekene) January 29, 2018

What I learnt from paddy’s story:

1. Make shit load of money so your kids can be brave to do big things not just live for survival

2. Send your kids to the best schools bcos school = networking

3. Let your kids learn your trade/any trade at an early age so they can set out early — SEUN AGBELUSI (@seuncr8vwox) January 30, 2018

Let's remove connect and money from Paddy's story, he's definitely a fighter and that's what I can pick from the story. To never relent — Gbemi Spaghetti (@Gbems__) January 30, 2018

5. Those that have opinions

Paddy Adenuga's story is impressive but watching BBN/TV doesn't stop you from achieving great. Successful people are those that can manage their time very well. https://t.co/QHOPvQpEIE — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) January 30, 2018

Paddy Adenuga 's story on how he almost bought Chevron Netherlands at 29 won't inspire your MCM because he feels he is the son Mike Adenuga. But he will speedily draw inspirations from yahoo boys. — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) January 30, 2018

Don't tell me that Paddy' father is a billionaire. He left his job at Glo and Conoil to pursue his dream leveraging on the connections he made while on the job and almost pulled it off. You don't see that in most billionaires' children. — Daddy Vladimir (@femiTRIP) January 29, 2018

At 29 Alexis is being paid over $350,000 a week

At 29 Aubameyang is joining Arsenal for $50m+

At 29 Paddy Adenuga almost bought Chevron Netherland

At 29 Mark Zuckerberg had a networth of $34bn To the 28 year olds out there, dont say you're too young to achieve greatness. Push. — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) January 29, 2018

Paddy Adenuga left school at 18(With a year off; hence, should have been 17).

I entered school at 19. Though we are motivated by his feat(s), don't solely use him as your benchmark. You may contemplate suicide. — Ore Afolayan (@TheOreAfolayan) January 30, 2018

That Paddy Adenuga’s story is crazy and should be developed as a movie. Too tensed but detailed and interesteing. Life is sweet, money is good. Alex is a b**ch. I want to visit Netherlands. Follow your instincts. Do more, talk less. — (@The_Nifemi) January 30, 2018

The Paddy Adenuga's story taught me some things. 1. It's easier to dream when you have plenty money or you know people that have plenty money 2. Don't delete those contacts on your phone. Even that 'tunde rewire' 3. Make that money. MAKE PLENTY OF IT!!! — King Woman (@Mandyluv09) January 30, 2018

This is exactly what this paddy adenuga’s story reminds me off,it’s good to be inspired but know what level you’re starting from cos these people have many things to their advantage https://t.co/9dlk7NEIJa — coherla (@schoolboyrhymii) January 30, 2018

6. Tolu Ogunlesi

Now thinking of making a bid for film rights to the enthralling Paddy Adenuga story. A thriller, shot on 3 continents, and titled ABANDEX. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 30, 2018

7. Those shrugging their shoulders

That Paddy's story has turned all of you to moguls because I don't understand all these tweets I'm seeing. Did you skip the part he said he knew one of the best minds in economics since he was 13? Ta ni Jero e mo? — Eustache Dauger (@Punthief) January 30, 2018

This paddy's article just made me realise something in life bla bla bla. Suddenly everyone is realizing this morning. — SlowMo (@Tamiilore) January 30, 2018

Someone tell paddy adenuga that you can do anything when you've got a billionaire father…I'd rather read inspirational stories from people like Oprah who rose from the lowest of the low to becoming what she is today. — resist oppression (@formerly_m) January 30, 2018

8. Victor Asemota

I never agreed with him at Glo. Now I have respect for him after reading this – A Lion in the North Sea: The Battle for Chevron Netherlands https://t.co/2LcqKJdnoQ via @wordpressdotcom — Victor Asemota (@asemota) January 29, 2018

9. Seyi Law

I read his story and I believe that beyond the advantage he has, there are lessons to learn. Expertise isn't just a product of advantage, but dedication to work. The other question is how do we break into their circle? https://t.co/Oryrj8II5C — SEYILAW:FAST&FUNNY (@seyilaw1) January 30, 2018

Keyword: dedication.

10. Nedu

The guy's power of language though. Did you observe his writing style? Now, that's not regular. Paddy Adenuga is brilliant. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) January 30, 2018

Really brilliant.

11. Dami Elebe

We may not have the connections or the money of Paddy Adenuga but the resilience is astounding. Even he knew he was doing something way above him but he forged ahead. He fought for what he wanted. He struggled through the bumps. He did the Lord's work. I'm thoroughly impressed. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) January 30, 2018

True. He fought through it, “he forged ahead”.

12. Wale Gates

I'm a new Paddy Adenuga fan. Comes across as eccentric but that's expected and sounds like a regular guy who just happens to be FXXXING LOADED!!! pic.twitter.com/t7sNpemLVI — Wale Gates (@walegates) January 29, 2018

