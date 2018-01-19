 Today’s Noisemakers: Serena Williams, Aisha Buhari, Bukky Shonibare, others | Nigeria Today
Today’s Noisemakers: Serena Williams, Aisha Buhari, Bukky Shonibare, others

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Aisha Buhari

Few hours after Presidency made Reuters to affirm that Buhari will run in 2019, Aisha Buhari posts a video to mock her husband’s re-election bid.

Repost : @oaktvonline

A post shared by H.E Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari (@aishambuhari) on

2. Murtala

Most of the time, you visit the region and believe that Murtala is not lying.

3. Bukky Shonibare

It is just sad.

4. Jude Bassey

It’s social media.

Meanwhile, how do you conclude that someone “ain’t shit” when you just see/meet them?

5. Aminu Gamawa

Really, family matters.

Don’t ignore them, don’t neglect them.

6. Serena Williams

We’re so proud of them.

7. Shehu Sani

And this peculiar reply:

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

