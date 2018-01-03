Togo Star Emmanuel Adebayor Adopts Late Older Brother’s Son

Togo star striker Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has decided to formally adopt the 11-year old son of his late older brother who passed away in 2013.

Adebayor, who currently plays for Turkish Super Lig leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, announced that he has named his new son Junior Emmanuel Adebayor.

Adebayor wrote on Instagram: “Whoever knows me knows my elder brother, Peter Adebayor, who is no longer with us. Here is his son and today I declare him as my first son.

“Let me introduce you to my first son. His name is Junior Emmanuel Adebayor. Blessings…”

The 33-year-old has decided to take on his nephew following the passing of his older brother Peter, who died in 2013.

The former Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City striker has welcomed him into the family as the older brother to his seven-year-old daughter, Kendra.

Adebayor has scored eight league goals for Basaksehir this season, having started 14 of his team’s 17 league games so far.

The larger Adebayor family was embroiled in a widely publicized dispute in 2015 which pit the footballer against his mother and older sister over allegations of abandonment.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

